Clovis Community College

Clovis Community College celebrating high enrollment for summer sessions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Community College is celebrating high enrollment numbers for its summer session.

Enrollment was up 45 percent compared to last summer. Officials say that's a huge success since all classes were only offered online.

A total of about 4,700 students took summer school classes, and 18 percent of those were new to the State Center Community College District.

The increase in enrollment could be the addition of more classes during the summer. Clovis Community offered 25 percent more classes than it did a year ago.

The fall semester kicks off on Monday, August 10.
