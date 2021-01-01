Central Valley hospitals welcome first babies born in 2021

Vanessa Castellano and Manuel Martines met their baby girl, Alaia Jolie Martinez, at Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Nicole Gonzalez and Paulino Gonzalez met their baby girl, Aviana, for the first time at Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville.

Conan and Johanna of Coalinga welcomed their first daughter at 1:29 am at Adventist Health Hanford Birth Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several families in the Central Valley each rung in the New Year with a bundle of joy.Saint Agnes Medical Center in northeast Fresno delivered its first New Year's Day baby at 12:01 am.Vanessa Castellano and Manuel Martines met their baby girl, Alaia Jolie Martinez, who weighed seven pounds and 15 ounces. She was 21 inches long.The Fresno couple said they wanted to thank the hospital staff, including Dr. Wade Dickinson, to help them deliver their little girl.At Clovis Community Medical Center delivered the Mendez family welcomed their newborn son Jackson at 12:29 am.Baby Jackson weighed in at nine pounds and 13.3 ounces and is 22 inches long. The hospital shared a photo of Jackson bundled up with his mother.About an hour later, Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno delivered its first baby of 2021.The Lilanes-Flores family welcomed their new baby girl, Veronica, at 1:34 am. She was born weighing five pounds and 14.05 ounces and is 20.08 inches long.CRMC also captured a sweet photo of Baby Veronica and her mother.Meanwhile, in the South Valley, Nicole Gonzalez and Paulino Gonzalez met their baby girl, Aviana, for the first time at Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville.Aviana was born at 5:11 am on Friday, a week earlier than her parents expected. She weighed six pounds and 15.5 ounces and was 19 inches long.Adventist Health Hanford Birth Center delivered the first New Year's Day baby in Kings County. Conan and Johanna of Coalinga welcomed their first daughter at 1:29 am, weighing seven pounds and three ounces. She was 20.75 inches long.