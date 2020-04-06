Local prayer ministry rallies around healthcare workers as they fight against COVID-19

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Car after car circled the Clovis Community Medical Center on Sunday, covering those inside with prayer.Every Sunday at 6:45 p.m. - rain or shine - members with the Warriors Heart Ministry drive around the hospital reciting words of prayer, protection and praise for those fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus."Right before the time of the shift change, we drive the circle of prayer three times and we're driving slowly because the whole time we are praying," said Sylvia Plumb. "This is one way we can show love to our neighbors."For the second Sunday in a row, Christians (believers) with the Warriors Heart Ministry of Clovis came together to lift healthcare workers and first responders in prayer and thanksgiving."We just wanted to show our appreciation and bless them because they're burdened; they're overwhelmed," said Matthew Flores, a supporter.Garry Kennedy is a former veteran and views the current pandemic as a battlefield for healthcare workers."I want them to know when we drive by we are thinking of them; they are very important and they're our frontline troops on this virus battle," he said.Sylvia explained how a book written by Pastor Mark Batterson inspired her to begin the prayer circle."In this book, 'Draw the Circle', he said that God won't answer 100% of the prayers that we won't pray. So we want to be praying, we want to be asking."The Warriors Heart Ministry will return to Clovis Community Center on Easter Sunday and throughout the month of April.