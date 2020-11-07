Large coronavirus outbreak at Clovis skilled nursing facility

NEW: COVID outbreak at Willow Creek Healthcare Center in Clovis.



CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Willow Creek Healthcare Center in Clovis is dealing with a large coronavirus outbreak among patients and staff members.Family members tell Action News they're very concerned after getting updates about nearly 60 residents and several staff members testing positive for coronavirus this week.We talked to three women who had parents at the facility, all of whom say their parents are among the 36 new positive cases who tested positive Thursday.One woman told us the staff is short-handed because of illness, and the employees who are there are working in fear and making mistakes.All of them say the state sent people in to the facility this week.We reached out to administrators Friday morning, but after promising us a statement, they never responded to repeated requests via phone and email.Family members tell us they're struggling to get answers as well, but they can still see their parents if they can walk up to the window and get their parents to open the blinds and look outside.Fowler Care Center also has a smaller outbreak right now, according to the state website tracking skilled nursing facilities.