Coronavirus

Large coronavirus outbreak at Clovis skilled nursing facility

One woman told Action News the staff is short-handed because of illness, and the employees who are there are working in fear and making mistakes.
By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Willow Creek Healthcare Center in Clovis is dealing with a large coronavirus outbreak among patients and staff members.

Family members tell Action News they're very concerned after getting updates about nearly 60 residents and several staff members testing positive for coronavirus this week.

We talked to three women who had parents at the facility, all of whom say their parents are among the 36 new positive cases who tested positive Thursday.



One woman told us the staff is short-handed because of illness, and the employees who are there are working in fear and making mistakes.

All of them say the state sent people in to the facility this week.

We reached out to administrators Friday morning, but after promising us a statement, they never responded to repeated requests via phone and email.



Family members tell us they're struggling to get answers as well, but they can still see their parents if they can walk up to the window and get their parents to open the blinds and look outside.

Fowler Care Center also has a smaller outbreak right now, according to the state website tracking skilled nursing facilities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessclovisnursing homecloviscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Turner will not be disciplined for returning to field after positive COVID test
Should your child repeat a grade?
Fresno Co. Supervisor Steven Brandau tests positive for COVID-19
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
Live Election 2020 results and updates from Central CA
Tulare Police looking for woman suspected in murder of boyfriend
Fresno family seeking truth after CHP officer runs stop sign, kills man
2 men severely injured after being hit by truck in Clovis
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
Fresno Co. Supervisor Steven Brandau tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
CDC: Employees in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk
Armed men arrested near Pa. Convention Center identified
Teen arrested for burglarizing central Fresno store
Turner will not be disciplined for returning to field after positive COVID test
Winds, possible rain this weekend might clear out Valley's bad air
More TOP STORIES News