Motorcyclist killed in crash during suspected race on Highway 168

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Clovis Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 7:30 pm on Highway 168 near Bullard Ave.

Officers say Fresno resident Phillip Lam, 27, was traveling west on the highway towards Bullard when he appeared to be racing another car and going about 90 mph.

For an unknown reason, he swerved to the right and collided with a concrete curb.

Lam was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Officers added that they do not know what happened to the other car involved.
