Motorcyclist killed after crashing into telephone pole in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after police say he crashed into a telephone pole Thursday night.The Clovis Police Department says it happened just after 10 pm on Clovis Ave. near 8th St.Police have identified the victim as Dillon Owens, 27, of Clovis.Police do not know what led up to Owens crashing into the pole.Authorities say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.He was declared dead at the scene.