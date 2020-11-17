Pedestrian in hospital, southbound Willow shut down after crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crash in Clovis left a woman in the hospital and shut down streets in Clovis on Monday night.Clovis police say the woman was hit by a car and transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.Southbound Willow Avenue from Gettysburg Avenue to Ashlan was closed for hours while police investigates.The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with officers.Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.