1 in hospital after crash in Clovis; part of Shaw Avenue shut down

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash has left a man in hospital and led to road closures in Clovis.

The westbound lane of Shaw between Armstrong and Fowler has been closed to traffic.

Clovis police say the man was driving westbound on Shaw when he veered off from his lane, then hit the curb, a pole, and a traffic sign.

He was injured and taken to the Clovis Community Hospital. His condition is not yet known.

A traffic sign displaced by the collision fell on another vehicle and caused damage to it.
