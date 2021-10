CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been arrested after multiple people were injured in a crash involving six vehicles in Clovis.Firefighters responded to the crash at the intersection of Shaw and Sunnyside on Saturday afternoon.Pictures posted by the Clovis Fire Department of the scene show several cars damaged and parts of the vehicles scattered across the intersection.Officials say one person went to the hospital, and their injuries are considered minor.Clovis police say 27-year-old Mariana Ramirez, a Fresno resident, was arrested on felony DUI charges.