Friends and family remember high school students killed in Clovis car crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Messages of longing and love are being written on a brick wall off Armstrong and Bullard near Clovis.Friday night, two Clovis Unified High School students, 17-year-old Jack Schwass and 16-year-old Thomas Brown lost their lives there."I didn't even believe it at first, like bro, tell me that is not real," says Kade Campbell, Brown's best friend. "I guess God had a better plan."Police say the teens were driving down Armstrong when the one driving lost control of the car.The vehicle flipped and hit a tree. People in the area tried to pull them out."There was a difficult time in removing the two gentlemen from the vehicle," says Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch. "The vehicle had a massive amount of damage, almost torn in half."Schwass attended Gateway High School, and the family says he planned on going to college this fall to become a counselor."Jack was very thoughtful, had a big heart and had a kind soul," says Shcwass's aunt, Judy Garza.Brown was a student at Clovis High School. Friends say he was a gifted athlete, playing for the football and wrestling teams."He wrestled with fire," Campbell said. "He was definitely an aggressive wrestler, fun to watch. Strongest kid I've ever met."At this time, Clovis Police are still investigating to determine what might have led to the crash.They have not released who was the driver of the car.Police say the final results of their investigation to determine if speed or any other elements were a factor in the crash could take some time.