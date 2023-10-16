An investigation is underway after someone was shot and killed in Clovis.

Man shot and killed in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Clovis.

The Clovis Police Department says it happened after midnight Monday at Brookside and Russell Avenues -- that's in a neighborhood just south of the rodeo grounds.

Officers say the victim was found in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Roads are blocked off, so residents in the area should take alternate routes.