Firefighters rescue scared dog from roof of Clovis home

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog is recovering after it was rescued from a Clovis roof.

The German Shepherd was spotted on top of the house around 8:15 on Friday morning.

Clovis Police called animal services to come help get her down.

Officers said she looked distressed so they called the Clovis Fire Department to help.

Firefighters used the ladder from their truck to get to the scared dog.

A light sedative was used to help calm it down and lower it to safety.

The dog was taken to the Clovis Animal Services facility where it was scanned for a microchip.

She is now safely home and reunited with her family.
