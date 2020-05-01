Coronavirus

Couple delivers lunches, treats to hospital workers at Clovis Community Medical Center

Nicole Thompson and her husband knew they wanted to show their support for healthcare workers but didn't know which direction to go.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local couple is giving back to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicole Thompson and her husband knew they wanted to show their support for healthcare workers but didn't know which direction to go.

Nicole came up with a plan after she connected with a worker at Clovis Community Hospital, who hadn't seen or talked to her family other than behind a closed door for weeks.

Wednesday, Thompson delivered lunch for 100 workers at the hospital.

"Letting them know that we appreciate everything that they're doing, that the community appreciates everything that they're doing and just to show our support for all their hard work," she said.

In addition to the lunches, 70 popcorn tubs filled with chocolate and other goodies were handed out as well. Each tub had enough treats for a family of four.
