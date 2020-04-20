sports

Senior Spotlight: Clovis East pitcher stays the course and finds success

The Clovis East Timberwolves were looking forward to opening TRAC play against Buchanan just before their season was canceled. Now Head Coach Ryan Smith has had to come to terms with saying goodbye to his seniors.

"I was not looking forward to senior night, I knew I was going to cry, I really loved this group of kids. We were all connected through being hard-working, blue-collar guys. Gino was that guy through and through," says Smith.

Gino Helmuth was cut from his middle school baseball team and wasn't even sure he wanted to play his freshman year. Fast-forward four years and the Timberwolf is headed to play college ball at Fresno Pacific University.

Although Gino is excited to play for the Sunbirds next year, he says it's been hard not seeing his teammates anymore.

"We want to get together, have one last game, one last practice one last time."

The senior's final outing was at Clovis East and one of the best games he had pitched in years.

"Three innings, seven strikeouts, a runner on third, struck out the side on nine pitches," he says. "I can take any game (to be the last one) it would be that one."
