Central East High School student collecting clothes for fellow students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Unified student is taking action to ensure her peers are dressed to impress in the classroom.

Deja Williams is on a mission to make sure every student at Central East High School looks and feels their best in the classroom.

"I'll walk around campus and I'll see the kids, and I'll see the same outfits," explained Central East High School Student Deja Williams. "Some of them I know and I know the situation."

Williams came up with the idea to start a school clothing closet offering free clothes to students. She immediately reached out to school staff about the idea.

"I did what I always do when students come to me and ask for help," said Academic Counselor Kameron Brooks. "We do what we can to support our students."

Over the past few months, she and her peers have worked hard collecting clothes and setting up a space.

"Hand sanitizers, people brought in lotion, shampoos, conditioners, pants, jackets, the necessities," said Williams.

They plan to open the closet to students in January but still need donations. They're asking for new and gently used clothing, sanitation items, and hangers.

"If I was wearing this every single day and people are noticing, kids talk," said Williams. "Hearing that can mess with your self esteem and messing with your self-esteem can change your academic performance."

Donations can be dropped off at Central East High School's front office before school closes for winter break on December 19th.

Any questions can be sent to Cehsclothingcloset@gmail.com.