CRIME

Clovis East teacher accused of sexual misconduct

Clovis East High School teacher Damon Eric Wright, 48, is accused of sexual misconduct.

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Clovis East High School teacher is accused of sexual misconduct.

School administrators called Clovis Police to report that one of their teachers, 48-year-old Damon Eric Wright, had engaged in some kind of sexual misconduct.

Clovis Police announced the crime in a news release provided late Friday, but the original call actually happened back on February 27, 2018.

Police took a report which was sent to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Wright's arrest.

He was charged with one count of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18, a misdemeanor.

Wright turned himself into Fresno County Jail on April 13, 2018, and bailed out the same day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimesexual misconductteacherteacher arrestedclovis unified school districtclovis police departmentClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News