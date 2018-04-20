Clovis East teacher accused of sexual misconduct

A Clovis East High School teacher is accused of sexual misconduct.School administrators called Clovis Police to report that one of their teachers, 48-year-old Damon Eric Wright, had engaged in some kind of sexual misconduct.Clovis Police announced the crime in a news release provided late Friday, but the original call actually happened back on February 27, 2018.Police took a report which was sent to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Wright's arrest.He was charged with one count of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18, a misdemeanor.Wright turned himself into Fresno County Jail on April 13, 2018, and bailed out the same day.