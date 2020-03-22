Clovis egg farm finding ways to operate during COVID-19 outbreak

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 70-year-old Valley farm is finding ways to adapt to the new normal.Daddino's Egg Ranch in Clovis has been a family business for three generations.During this shelter-in-place order, many businesses are having to get creative to stay afloat.The farm's owner says, this week, staff opened a drive-thru to meet customer needs, all while practicing social distancing.Only employees are allowed on farm property. All customers must stay in their cars.The farm is also putting a limit on the number of eggs each customer can buy at one time.In addition, the owner says the farm offers a discount for senior citizens.