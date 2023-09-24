48th annual Clovis Fest & Hot air balloon fun fly lifts off

You might have spotted some big balloons floating around in Clovis this Saturday morning.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- You might have spotted some big balloons floating around in Clovis this Saturday morning.

The 48th annual Clovis Fest and Hot Air Balloon Fun-fly started Saturday.

These hot air balloons drifted into the sky just after sunrise at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

Tethered balloon rides were available for $20 per rider.

Over the past nearly five decades, this has become an Old-Town family tradition.

"I wanted to show my grandbaby all the balloons and give her an idea of what we will be doing throughout the years I'll be bringing her," Clovis Fest attendee Crystal Ornelas-Sullivan said.

After the launch, Clovis Fest began.

The event is hosted by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce and features more than 200 vendors, music and performances.

The fun continues Sunday morning in Old Town Clovis.