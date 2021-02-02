Fire damages apartment in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis road is temporarily closed as firefighters battle an apartment fire in Clovis.The Clovis Fire Department says it broke out just before 10 am Tuesday.Crews are on the scene of the fire at Santa Ana Avenue between Minnewawa and Villa.Traffic is currently shut down at the scene -- and drivers are asked to stay away from the area.Crews say the apartment was damaged but no one was injured.Fire officials haven't provided any details about the fire or what may have caused it.