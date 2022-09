Late night fire damages home in Clovis

A late night fire damages a home in Clovis. It's not known if any residents were home at the time or the amount of damage caused by the fire.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire at a home in Clovis.

It sparked late on Thursday night at a single-story home near Minnewawa and Barstow Avenues.

Firefighters were able to get it out quickly once they arrived on scene. PG &E crews were also called out.

It's not known if any residents were home at the time or the amount of damage caused by the fire.