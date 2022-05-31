1 hospitalized due to vegetation fire in Fresno County, officials say

Crews battling vegetation fire in Fresno County

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized due to a vegetation fire in Fresno County Tuesday afternoon.

Clovis Fire crews say that flames broke out around 2:30 pm near Shaw and Marjan, just west of McCall.


A structure was impacted and someone tried running back inside. They were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Forward progress was stopped at five acres but multiple cars remain on fire.


This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
