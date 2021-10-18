Clovis family wakes up to find all Halloween decorations stolen from front yard

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Halloween is still a couple weeks away, but some people are already playing tricks.It's something Sandy Letterman and her family learned the hard way.Letterman and her three daughters, who recently moved to Clovis from the Bay Area, went all out for Halloween."The kids and I made a fun event of it, spent the whole evening decorating out here, spent a lot of time," said Letterman.The family invested in Disney-themed Halloween decorations for their yard, including a Mickey Mouse ghost, a 'Zero' inflatable from the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, and a Halloween scene projector.Letterman said the decorations all cost her around $180.Early Friday morning, someone stole the items from her front yard.Sandy has filed a police report with Clovis police but she knows it's not likely the people who took her decorations will be tracked down."Unfortunately, during the holiday season from about October through New Year's we see an increase in decorations and other ornaments being stolen from the front of residences," said Cpl. Kyle Christenson with Clovis police.He encourages people to get security cameras and floodlights for the front of their homes. He also said tightly securing decorations can deter thieves.Sandy and her family aren't giving up their desire to get into the holidays. She's looking to install cameras to try preventing this from happening again."We don't want these thieves to take our holiday spirit," said Letterman.