clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified provides update on graduation, meal distribution for students

Each of their high schools would celebrate an individual graduation ceremony over the course of those two days in July.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified announced plans for graduation and meal distribution amid the pandemic in a video message to parents and students on Thursday.

Superintendent Eimear O'Farrell said, starting next Wednesday, meal delivery will be weekly. Students will receive a meal box with five breakfasts and five lunches during meal service.

O'Farrell also said delayed graduation ceremonies are scheduled for July 27th and 28th at the Save Mart Center.

Each of their high schools would celebrate an individual graduation ceremony over the course of those two days in July.

A final decision about the graduation ceremonies will come on July 1 based on the state's current order regarding mass gatherings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviseducationgraduationschoolcoronavirusclovis unified school districtcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
How Clovis West students put together their yearbook amid COVID-19 closure
Clovis Unified extends distance learning to May 22
Clovis Unified produces new wellness videos for parents, students
Clovis students write letters to healthcare workers during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno mayor to announce 'important update' to city's shelter in place order today
Visalia nursing home employees who contracted COVID-19 feel unsafe returning to work
Central California coronavirus cases
Big Fresno Fair to sell fair food at month-long drive-thru event
Domestic violence suspect shot by Fresno County deputies after hour-long standoff
Car found overturned, empty in northwest Fresno
More than 1,000 face masks dumped on Bay Area freeway
Show More
Clovis couple delivers lunches, treats to frontline hospital workers
New coronavirus testing facility to open in Hanford on Monday
Gov. Newsom issues hard closure on Orange County beaches
Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, more plan walkout
Fresno ovation for frontline workers happening tonight
More TOP STORIES News