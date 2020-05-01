Clovis Unified provides update on graduation, meal distribution for students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified announced plans for graduation and meal distribution amid the pandemic in a video message to parents and students on Thursday.Superintendent Eimear O'Farrell said, starting next Wednesday, meal delivery will be weekly. Students will receive a meal box with five breakfasts and five lunches during meal service.O'Farrell also said delayed graduation ceremonies are scheduled for July 27th and 28th at the Save Mart Center.Each of their high schools would celebrate an individual graduation ceremony over the course of those two days in July.A final decision about the graduation ceremonies will come on July 1 based on the state's current order regarding mass gatherings.