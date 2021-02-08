Driver escapes after leading Clovis police on high-speed chase, crashing in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are searching for a man who led officers on a high-speed chase across Clovis and Fresno on Monday morning.Police said officers tried to pull over a Chrysler 300 near Perrin and Minnewawa Avenues before 3:30 am, but the driver sped away.The driver went north on Copper Avenue before turning west and heading into Fresno. Officials say he reached speeds of 80 to 90 miles an hour as he led police into north Fresno.The man lost control of the vehicle on the on-ramp to Highway 41 at Friant Avenue, and the car skidded off the road.Police say he jumped out of the car and ran into a nearby apartment complex near Nees and Blackstone Avenues.Investigators from the Clovis Police Department, Fresno Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office searched for the driver but he has not yet been found.Meanwhile, officers found and detained a woman who was left in the passenger seat of the vehicle.Police also discovered drugs inside the vehicle.