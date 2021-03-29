Religion & Spirituality

Clovis Hills Community Church holds its first annual artisan market

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Hills Community Church held its first annual artisan market on Saturday just a few blocks from the heart of Old Town.

The fair included more than 60 vendors, food trucks, live music, and even a kid zone.

The church shared the news about their brand new Old Town campus.

The campus pastor said they are welcoming guests visiting Sunday to their Easter Sunday service next week.

"It's kind of a great way to relax from COVID. We are outdoors, we are distanced, we are safe, but at the same time, we are safe, we are seeing people, we are having fun, spending some money shopping, spending time with our families. It's just a great way to get out here after being stuck inside for quite some time," said Jonathan Annin, the pastor of the church's Old Town campus.

Clovis Hills Church easter services are next Sunday morning at 8:30, 10, and 11:30.
