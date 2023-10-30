2 suspects identified in deadly Clovis shooting

An overnight shooting left a man dead in Clovis, marking the city's second homicide of the year.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting in Clovis.

The shooting happened on October 16 at Brookside and Brookfield avenues, just south of the rodeo grounds.

Police say 33-year-old Jose Ruedas was shot and killed, and are now searching for 26-year-old Andres Enrique Ramirez for the crime.

Authorities are also searching for 22-year-old Adrianna Marie Velasco.

Police say Ramirez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.