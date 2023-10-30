2 suspects identified in deadly Clovis shooting

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting in Clovis.
The shooting happened on October 16 at Brookside and Brookfield avenues, just south of the rodeo grounds.
Police say 33-year-old Jose Ruedas was shot and killed, and are now searching for 26-year-old Andres Enrique Ramirez for the crime.
Authorities are also searching for 22-year-old Adrianna Marie Velasco.
Police say Ramirez should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.
