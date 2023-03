The flames broke out at a home on Rall near Sunnyside before 5 am Friday -- that's just south of Sierra Vista Mall.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a house fire in Clovis.

The flames broke out at a home on Rall near Sunnyside before 5 am Friday -- that's just south of Sierra Vista Mall.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the house. Smoke is still visible.

It's not known if anyone lived in the home or if it was vacant.

Officials are investigating what started the fire.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.