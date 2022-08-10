Another arrest made in connection to 2016 Clovis kidnapping

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say another person has been charged in the 2016 kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in Clovis.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Brandon Roque is now in custody.

He's the son of Sandra Garcia, who was previously arrested for the crime, along with another son, Mark Anthony Roque and her cousin.

Investigators say the teenage victim was walking home after school when she was taken to a remote location, beaten and tortured.

All four suspects are now facing charges and are scheduled to appear in court next week.