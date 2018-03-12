FRESNO COUNTY

Clovis man pleads guilty to running $24 million Ponzi scheme

A Clovis man is under arrest, accused of running a $20-million Ponzi scheme. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Department of Justice announced that 36-year-old Clovis resident Seth Depiano pleaded guilty on Monday to mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a real estate Ponzi scheme.

According to the plea deal, Depiano agreed to pay restitution to approximately 28 investors. He also agreed to forfeit more than $700,000 in seized cash as well as his baseball card collection valued at more than $31 thousand.

According to court documents, Depiano operated a scheme that lured real estate investors to give money to several businesses that he owned -- including The Rental Group, US Funding, Home Services LLC, and Draymond Homes. He would then promise investors that he would use their money to purchase residential properties, then rent them out or fix them up and resell them.

However, court documents charge Depiano often didn't have the authority to purchase or sell the properties and he misled investors with fraudulent documents -- including for some properties that did not exist.

The Department of Justice says that Depiano used investor's money to pay his personal expenses, fund his gambling habits, and settle lawsuits. He also paid investors purported rental income that was actually money from other investors.

Depiano is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29th. He faces prison time and a $250,000 thousand fine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfraudreal estatefresno countyClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News