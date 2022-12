Man shot at apartment complex in Clovis, police say

The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in Clovis. It happened after 10 pm Sunday at the Scottsmen Too Apartments on Bullard and Minnewawa.

Police arrived to find a man near an apartment with a gunshot wound.

They believe the victim lives in the complex.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police have not identified the suspect.

A motive for the attack has not been released.