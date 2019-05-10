Clovis man who tried to murder his girlfriend in front of their 5 kids gets 35 to life

A Clovis man was sentenced to 35 years to life in jail for attempting to kill his longtime companion and the mother of five in 2015.In May of 2015, Bernardo Madueno Jr. attacked his girlfriend, a mother of five, shooting her several times, then beating and choking her in the street outside their Clovis home.Two of her daughters, ages 14 and 16, tried to fight him off, but he hit one of them.He fled to Mexico and was eventually captured by US Marshals.He was found guilty.The judge showed no mercy in sentencing him."What happened in this case was horrific," said Judge Jonathan Skiles.The sentence on Thursday -- 10 years in prison, followed by a term of from 25 to life.District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp prosecuted the case."He gave him the maximum time possible under the law, and the victim and her family were here to state the ramifications that this case has had on this family; and so I think it was a really good day for justice today in Fresno County," Smittcamp said.The victim told Action News she was glad this was over and is concentrating on helping her girls deal with what happened."I am doing okay, just working on my girls and their therapy. He did a lot of damage. He did a lot emotionally to them, and that's my main focus - getting my daughters help."She said Madueno attacked her because she had planned to leave him.