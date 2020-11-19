Clovis police searching for missing 30-year-old woman

🚨At-Risk Missing Adult



Rachel Delacruz was last seen on foot in the area of Villa/Sierra just before 1AM this morning, wearing a grey sweatshirt and red checkered pants.



If you have info on her whereabouts, call us at (559) 324-2800.



CPD Case 20-68485. pic.twitter.com/NqbMin1nD2 — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) November 19, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are asking for the public's help finding a missing at-risk woman.Authorities say Rachel Delacruz, 30, was last seen on Thursday walking in the area of Villa, and Shaw Avenues around 1 am.Delacruz has brown hair and 5'3" tall. Police say she was wearing a grey sweatshirt and red checkered pants when she disappeared.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.