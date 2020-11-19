Clovis police searching for missing 30-year-old woman

Authorities say Rachel Delacruz, 30, was last seen on Thursday walking in the area of Villa, and Shaw Avenues around 1 am.
Delacruz has brown hair and 5'3" tall. Police say she was wearing a grey sweatshirt and red checkered pants when she disappeared.
🚨At-Risk Missing Adult— Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) November 19, 2020
If you have info on her whereabouts, call us at (559) 324-2800.
CPD Case 20-68485. pic.twitter.com/NqbMin1nD2
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.