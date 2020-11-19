missing person

Clovis police searching for missing 30-year-old woman

Clovis police are asking for the public's help finding a missing at-risk woman.

Authorities say Rachel Delacruz, 30, was last seen on Thursday walking in the area of Villa, and Shaw Avenues around 1 am.

Delacruz has brown hair and 5'3" tall. Police say she was wearing a grey sweatshirt and red checkered pants when she disappeared.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.
