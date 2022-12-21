Clovis native writes children's book to spread positivity

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madison Moreno is a 21 year old Clovis native and author of the children's book "Grow to Love Yourself."

These last four years have been filled with milestones and new chapters for her.

She graduated from Clovis East High School in 2019, completed her bachelor's in Liberal Arts at Sonoma State and is currently in a teaching credential program at the university.

Madison is on her way to fulfilling her dream of becoming an educator and is already sharing a powerful lesson through her written words.

"This book is all about self love and the importance of that. I really wanted to emphasize teaching students and children at a young age about the idea that it's okay to be different from others and it's okay to be different from one another and still be able to accept yourself for who you are." Madison mentions.

Madison wrote her book for a school project in 2021.

In February of this year she self-published it on Amazon.

So far she has sold about 500 copies.

"This book is dedicated to anyone that has compared themselves to others or felt as though they didn't like the way they looked. This book is a reminder that we all have special characteristics about ourselves that make each and every one of us unique." Madison says.

Since publishing her book, Madison has read it to dozens of local children.

She aims to connect with diverse groups by featuring people of multiple backgrounds throughout her book.

"Every page that there is a human character I wanted them to be a different race, a different nationality. So like here we have an interracial family. I feel like growing up I didn't see a lot of, even myself, so when I wrote my own book I wanted to have the opportunity to create that." says Madison

Madison will be done with her teaching credential this upcoming year.

She hopes to teach locally and serve the community she grew up in.

If you are interested in buying a copy of Grow to Love Yourself, it is available on Amazon.

A link to the book can be found here.