Clovis neighborhood fills fence with messages of inclusion and love

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis neighborhood is coming together to show "Unity in the Community."Residents of all ages were encouraged to fill a fence with messages of inclusion and love.Organizers say they came up with the idea because they wanted to show support for their neighbors, which include members of both the African-American community and law enforcement.They felt it was also a chance for families to have conversations about the current climate and how to improve our world.The kids later celebrated with individually wrapped ice cream and hand sanitizer.