Clovis neighborhood fills fence with messages of inclusion and love

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis neighborhood is coming together to show "Unity in the Community."
Residents of all ages were encouraged to fill a fence with messages of inclusion and love.
Organizers say they came up with the idea because they wanted to show support for their neighbors, which include members of both the African-American community and law enforcement.
They felt it was also a chance for families to have conversations about the current climate and how to improve our world.
The kids later celebrated with individually wrapped ice cream and hand sanitizer.
