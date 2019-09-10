crime

Clovis officers searching for car theft suspect at hotel construction site

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department is warning people to avoid the area of Helm and Shaw as officers look for a car theft suspect.

Officers have a construction site surrounded as they search for the suspect.

Police say they were able to arrest one person and a K9 officer is en route to help search for the second suspect.

This story is developing.
