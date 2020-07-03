All restaurants in Clovis can now have outdoor seating

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since the onset of COVID 19, what many refer to as the 'new norm' is ever-changing.Rodeo Coffee Shop owner Jennifer Daley says at full capacity they'd be seating roughly 20 tables, so what would be a few tables outside of her storefront now expands to the length of the sidewalk thanks to a new permit program in the city of Clovis."With the summer heat upon us, it's not going to be enough, unfortunately," says Daley.The Old Town landmark says they'll get creative when it comes to adjusting to the triple-digit temperatures, much like The Local."We're going to focus mainly on dinner because our back patio that we'll be seating will be in the shade at that point," says owner Jesse Mendoza.Mendoza says they were open only seven weeks before the initial closure but made a lasting impression."This last reopening, we hit our stride again. This last week was one of our best weeks since I took over," says Mendoza.It's a stride that came to a halt after the governor's order that Fresno County restaurants close their indoor operations.So the city is stepping in."We have the ability to let them expand into private space too, that's beyond what they were allowed to before," says Clovis Community Economic Development Director Andy Haussler.Haussler says they're working with individual restaurants to add outdoor dining to sidewalks and parking spaces.Those already with outdoor dining would be able to expand their patios to make up for lost revenue.Each location will be reviewed to make sure ADA and fire safety requirements are met."The public utility department has stepped up and provided safety barriers that are available and ready to deploy if a restaurant needs them to ensure the safety of restaurant patrons," he says.The application process is already underway. All restaurants within the city of Clovis are eligible.