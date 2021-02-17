Vandal damages trees, memorials at Dry Creek Park in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are searching for the driver who vandalized memorials at a local park.On Saturday morning, a visitor at Dry Creek Park near Clovis and Alluvial Avenue called officers reporting several trees that had been damaged.When police arrived, they found tire tracks. Investigators believe someone was likely spinning their car or doing donuts on the grass before they slammed into the trees and several memorials.Clovis police say surveillance cameras didn't catch the driver, so they don't have a vehicle description.Anyone who may have seen the vandalism is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.