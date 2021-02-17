vandalism

Vandal damages trees, memorials at Dry Creek Park in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are searching for the driver who vandalized memorials at a local park.

On Saturday morning, a visitor at Dry Creek Park near Clovis and Alluvial Avenue called officers reporting several trees that had been damaged.

When police arrived, they found tire tracks. Investigators believe someone was likely spinning their car or doing donuts on the grass before they slammed into the trees and several memorials.

Clovis police say surveillance cameras didn't catch the driver, so they don't have a vehicle description.

Anyone who may have seen the vandalism is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisvandalismpark
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Graffiti painted outside Trump attorney's home
2 arrested after fight breaks out at Visalia home
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
CA nurse seriously injured after rock thrown at her car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brutal winter storm strands Clovis soccer team in Texas
No cross on foreheads at local churches this Ash Wednesday
Mayor Jerry Dyer pleads for federal help as Fresno faces $31 million budget shortfall
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Fresno officials working to get more Latino, Black residents vaccinated for COVID-19
Woman hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno
100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow
Show More
Former inmate graduates with honors from CA university
ICU capacity improves across Central California
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
Free meals are being given away at different Fresno schools
Allensworth: Spirit of former all-Black town lives on
More TOP STORIES News