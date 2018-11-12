The Clovis Police Department is looking for an at-risk missing elderly man.Police say Juan Igasan, 79, was last seen in the area of Minnewawa and Bullard early Monday morning. Officers say he was wearing a brown jacket, black polo shirt, a fedora hat, and white shoes.Officers ay Igasan is new to the area and may be confused. He has a medical condition which police say makes him at-risk.If you have any information on his whereabouts call Clovis Police Dispatch at 559-324-2800.