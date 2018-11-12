MISSING MAN

Clovis Police looking for at-risk missing elderly man

The Clovis Police Department is looking for Juan Igasan, 79. He was last seen in the area of Minnewawa and Bullard Monday morning.

KFSN Staff
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Clovis Police Department is looking for an at-risk missing elderly man.

Police say Juan Igasan, 79, was last seen in the area of Minnewawa and Bullard early Monday morning. Officers say he was wearing a brown jacket, black polo shirt, a fedora hat, and white shoes.

Officers ay Igasan is new to the area and may be confused. He has a medical condition which police say makes him at-risk.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Clovis Police Dispatch at 559-324-2800.
