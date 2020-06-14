Clovis Police Department arrests man after pursuit near Peach and Ashlan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department has arrested a man after a pursuit began near Peach and Ashlan Avenues.
According to police, officers tried to pull over a driver. After a short pursuit, he ran from the car and jumped fences in the Peach and Ashlan neighborhood.
Officers deployed a robot near Ashlan and Helm.
The suspect was described as a caucasian adult with long hair last seen wearing a hat with a gray shirt. Authorities say he faces a felony charge of evading arrest as well as the initial traffic violation.
The Clovis Police Department thanked the Fresno Police Department for contributing to the search.
