Man hit and killed by car in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car in Clovis.

It happened after 12:30 am Wednesday on Willow at Shaw Avenue.

The Clovis Police Department says an officer spotted a man in his 20's lying in the road.

After giving him CPR, he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the car was northbound on Willow with a green light when it hit a man crossing the street with a scooter.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

They have not said if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.