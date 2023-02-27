WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspected DUI driver hits Clovis police car with officer inside, police say

53-year-old Choua Xiong of Fresno was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on DUI and hit-and-run charges.

KFSN logo
Monday, February 27, 2023 2:59PM
Suspected DUI driver hits Clovis police car with officer inside: PD
EMBED <>More Videos

A man will soon face charges for crashing into a Clovis Police car and then taking off.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man will soon face charges for crashing into a Clovis Police car and then taking off.

It happened at about 1 am Sunday while officers were handling a separate crash on Willow north of Gettysburg.

Officials say a Clovis police officer was parked in his police car with emergency lights flashing when a driver ignored cones and drove through the intersection, hitting the back of the police car.

The driver didn't stop and was later pulled over a block away by another officer.

53-year-old Choua Xiong of Fresno was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on DUI and hit-and-run charges.

The officer was not injured.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW