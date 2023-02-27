Suspected DUI driver hits Clovis police car with officer inside, police say

A man will soon face charges for crashing into a Clovis Police car and then taking off.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man will soon face charges for crashing into a Clovis Police car and then taking off.

It happened at about 1 am Sunday while officers were handling a separate crash on Willow north of Gettysburg.

Officials say a Clovis police officer was parked in his police car with emergency lights flashing when a driver ignored cones and drove through the intersection, hitting the back of the police car.

The driver didn't stop and was later pulled over a block away by another officer.

53-year-old Choua Xiong of Fresno was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on DUI and hit-and-run charges.

The officer was not injured.