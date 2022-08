Clovis police car involved in crash with Tesla

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that involved a Clovis police car and a Tesla.

It happened after midnight on Minnewawa at Alluvial.

It's not yet known what may have caused the crash or if the officer was headed to a call.

It took only minutes to clear the scene, and traffic wasn't blocked on the roadway for long.

There did not appear to be any injuries in the crash.