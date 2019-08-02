Clovis Police chase leads to car crash in northeast Fresno

A police chase involving a stolen vehicle has ended in a crash in northeast Fresno.

The crash took place at 9:10 p.m. on Herndon near Maple right in front of John's Incredible Pizza.

It is unclear how many people were in the car at this time or if anyone has been injured or detained.

Cellphone video from an ABC30 Insider shows multiple patrol cars pulled over on Herndon.

Some officers are seen helping someone in the suspect car.

Clovis Police said they received a call about the stolen vehicle at about 9 p.m. on Willow, and chased after the vehicle for a short while before it lost control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisfresnocar crashclovis police departmentpolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two people stabbed in central Fresno while walking home
Gilroy shooting: Injured victims thank doctors for saving their life
Fresno County DUI crash: Man gets 6 years in prison for death of girlfriend
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
21-year-old man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite National Park
Two families displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies need help locating registered sex offender
Show More
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
DA: No criminal case yet against father involved in twins' hot car death
Neighbors left with costly repairs after car windows shattered in Fresno
How detectives traced 3 buried bodies and nabbed Squaw Valley serial killer
UPDATE:Missing 10-year-old Coalinga girl found safe with boyfriend
More TOP STORIES News