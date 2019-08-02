Clovis Police chase leads to car crash in northeast Fresno

A police chase involving a stolen vehicle has ended in a crash in northeast Fresno.The crash took place at 9:10 p.m. on Herndon near Maple right in front of John's Incredible Pizza.It is unclear how many people were in the car at this time or if anyone has been injured or detained.Cellphone video from an ABC30 Insider shows multiple patrol cars pulled over on Herndon.Some officers are seen helping someone in the suspect car.Clovis Police said they received a call about the stolen vehicle at about 9 p.m. on Willow, and chased after the vehicle for a short while before it lost control.