Man arrested at Selma home with nearly 160,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Clovis Police and the DEA arrested 35-year-old Uriel Patino at his home in Selma Thursday following a three-month investigation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for having about 160,000 fentanyl pills.

They served two search warrants and found the 35 pounds of pills thanks to help from Clovis Police K-9 Bodie.

To put that into perspective, that's a street value of over $1 million worth of pills.

Over two pounds of heroin was also found during the search.

Patino has since been booked into the Fresno County Jail.

