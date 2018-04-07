Clovis Police Department are Investigating an armed bank robbery

Clovis Police officers are searching for two suspects after a bank in Clovis was held at gunpoint. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Clovis Police officers are searching for two suspects after a bank in Clovis was held at gunpoint.

Two men entered the Citi Bank at Minnewawa and Shaw around 11 a.m., each with a handgun.

Officers say there were at least eight customers and employees inside when the suspects entered and drew their guns.

"They were covered in all black clothing with black gloves, demanded cash during the confrontation with the teller, the teller was struck in the face," said Clovis Police Department Lt. James Boldt.

The bank teller was assessed by emergency crews and is expected to be okay.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The two suspects took off in a vehicle, which they parked and left across the street before running away from the scene.

The bank was closed for several hours but reopened shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324 - 2800.
