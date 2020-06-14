clovis police department

Clovis Police Department arrests man after pursuit near Peach and Ashlan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Joshua Ryan after a pursuit began near Peach and Ashlan Avenues.

According to police, officers tried to pull Ryan over. After a short pursuit, he ran from the car and jumped fences in the Peach and Ashlan neighborhood.

Police also say he forced himself into an apartment where the residents were home, seeing him run in as the residents were running out.

Authorities say Ryan faces multiple felony charges, including residential burglary, evading a police officer and violation of probation.

The Clovis Police Department thanked the Fresno Police Department for contributing to the search.

