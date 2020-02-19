clovis police department

Clovis police officers recognized for work in Fresno mass shooting case

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of Clovis' police officers were recognized on Tuesday night for living up to the department's mission that "no crime is acceptable."

Officers Richard Cressall, Carlos Santos and Michael McElroy were awarded the department's Medal of Commendation for their thorough police work on what might have been a routine case that turned into a major investigation.

RELATED: Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges

The officers pursued a case of mail theft back in December, discovering a handgun during the investigation that ended up being linked to the mass shooting in Fresno that killed four men and injured six others.

Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming said the decorated officers insist they were only doing their jobs, but he says it was "above and beyond."

"Cases like this when tragedy happens, and we're able to play a small role in Fresno PD's case, I just thought it would be appropriate to recognize these officers for their great work," Fleming said.

RELATED: Another suspect in November mass shooting now booked in Fresno Co. Jail

The officers' work ultimately led to the arrests of six men, who are currently facing murder charges in the Fresno mass shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovisclovis police departmentsocietyawardpolice
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Clovis Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
Clovis Police Department turning to drones to increase social distancing
Man arrested for manslaughter after allegedly striking, killing neighbor
Man killed in Clovis car accident identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News