Clovis City Council to discuss options for addressing police officer shortage

Police Chief Curt Fleming said the department had 117 sworn officers on staff to serve the entire city in 2008.
As the city has grown, to return to the same ratio of police officers to the Clovis population, the department would need to take on 150 more officers at about $9.5 million.
If the committee decides on a tax to fund additional police officers, council members say they hope to get it on the ballot in November 2022.
Without funding, Clovis police say they'll have to cut back on some services.
The meeting is from 6 pm until 8 pm.
The public is invited to participate either in person, remotely online or by phone.