Clovis Police Department offering $10k incentive for new hires

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Clovis is taking action to improve public safety by hiring more police officers and dispatchers, and now the department is offering thousands of dollars in incentive pay.
"The competition is very good right now for good quality employees, and we are seeing less and less applications for these positions," said Clovis Police Department Lt. Jim Munro.
Many law enforcement agencies across the country have been struggling to fill positions, and the Clovis Police Department is one of them.
Lt. Munro says several factors are likely to blame.
"Everything from legislation in the state which is tying the hands of law enforcement, some of the rules regarding retirements and pensions have changed which will persuade officers from changing agencies, that's a big consideration, and of course the temperature in the country," he said.
Last week, the City of Clovis approved $10,000 bonuses for new police hires, including recruits and those who make a lateral move from a different department. The city is also offering $7,500 bonuses for new dispatchers. A similar incentive about a decade ago paid off for the department.
"There is still plenty of people here who were recipients of that incentive so we know that it works," Munro said.
Clovis police currently have 97 officers and are allotted 103.
Lt. Munro says they won't rush to hire anyone, and the application process is a rigorous one.
"We only hire the best, so we are not going to hire you if we don't think you are what Clovis is looking for," he said.
They recently hired three officers with diverse backgrounds, but applicants must have one thing in common.
"'If you call, we will respond' that has always been our motto, so we are looking for people who understand that and want to provide a good service to the community," Munro said.
If these career opportunities have your attention, Lt. Munro wants you to know how appreciated Clovis PD is in the Central Valley.
"Community support here is amazing, from the city manager to the city council to the community. People move to Clovis because it's safe, and we pride ourselves in that."
Click here if you are interested in applying to be a police officer or dispatcher for the Clovis Police Department.
