Clovis Police arrest 6 men they say were attempting to lure girls to hotel

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 9:41PM
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police department arrested six men over the weekend who they say were attempting to lure girls into human trafficking.

The operation was part of an ongoing undercover operation at a Clovis hotel.

The six men thought they were coming to the hotel to meet a girl they were targeting for human trafficking but detectives posed as girls on social media to lure the suspects.

Once at the hotel, Clovis Police along with the Department of Justice and Fresno County's Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, arrested each suspect without issues

The six men were identified as:

  • 42-year-old Allen Brooks
  • 31-year-old Darnell Banks
  • 28-year-old Jaques Polk
  • 28-year-old Ralph Jones
  • 27-year-old Devontae Mitchell
  • 26-year-old Emari Johnson

    • They were booked into Fresno County Jail for felony charges related to human trafficking.

    During the arrests, a loaded gun and cocaine were found on Banks.

