Clovis Police arrest 6 men they say were attempting to lure girls to hotel

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police department arrested six men over the weekend who they say were attempting to lure girls into human trafficking.

The operation was part of an ongoing undercover operation at a Clovis hotel.

The six men thought they were coming to the hotel to meet a girl they were targeting for human trafficking but detectives posed as girls on social media to lure the suspects.

Once at the hotel, Clovis Police along with the Department of Justice and Fresno County's Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, arrested each suspect without issues

The six men were identified as:

42-year-old Allen Brooks

31-year-old Darnell Banks

28-year-old Jaques Polk

28-year-old Ralph Jones

27-year-old Devontae Mitchell

26-year-old Emari Johnson

They were booked into Fresno County Jail for felony charges related to human trafficking.

During the arrests, a loaded gun and cocaine were found on Banks.

